The Boldest Beauty Look At NYFW Featured No Makeup At All

For the women involved, the idea of walking a runway sans makeup, with so many cameras and lights pointed your way, was admittedly a little daunting. "Makeup-free was so scary when they threw it at me," Bidot says, before explaining that Olay challenged each model to follow a three-step regimen for one month prior to the show. "With the 28-day challenge it was like, Well I really hope this works! When you wake up with a pimple, let's be real, your confidence dips. Even for me, I feel like I have to cake it on to even be me."