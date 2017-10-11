"The turning point for me was my first visit to the Middle East. I was exposed to this culture and religion that I’d only heard about in the news and learned about from my parents. I was met with hospitality, which opened my eyes to the way things are being misrepresented in Western media. That's when I started wearing the headscarf, because to me it was symbolic of me reclaiming identity — an identity I felt forced to hide from my peers and educators — and a way to say I’m proud to stand with these people."