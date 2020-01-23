How The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Is Reinventing Your Favorite Characters

There's something you should know about The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: this isn't the Sabrina you remember from re-runs watched after school in the early 2000s. While the TV shows share source material – like Riverdale, they're both based on Archie Comics — Sabrina the Teenage Witch and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina differ in interpretation, big time.
The ABC (and later WB) comedy Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which ran from 1996 to 2003, was essentially a light-hearted family comedy about a very unconventional family. At 16, Sabrina (Melissa Joan Hart) unlocks her magical powers, and relies on her eccentric 500-year-old aunts to guide her through this strange new world.
Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina takes these witch coming-of-age elements and makes them witchier and darker. Here are all the actors reinterpreting your favorite Sabrina the Teenage Witch characters — and the entirely new additions, too.