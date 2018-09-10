Naomi Osaka Is Low-Key A Fashion Person™

On Sunday, tennis champion Naomi Osaka posed with her new trophy after defeating Serena Williams during a controversial U.S. Open women’s final in New York City. For her big moment, Osaka wore a design by Japanese label Comme des Garçons: a white dress with floaty sleeves that hit just above her calves. While it might come as a shock to see Osaka wearing such an avant-garde designer — or anyone really, who isn't Rihanna — we think that's the beauty of it. Rei Kawakubo designs for the Fashion Person™, which we low-key think Osaka is.
Not even considering that the 20-year-old got the team at Dover Street Market, Comme des Garçons CEO Adrian Joffe, and Kawakubo's support (she thanked them all on Instagram), we can just take one scroll through her Instagram, where she routinely uploads her outfits for her almost-half a million followers. There was the striped sequin cropped tank Osaka wore during a press stop at the Today Show with wide-leg black pants. The striped T-shirt and faux leather shorts so wore to a football game in Brooklyn. The tennis star loves a print and is often photographed in one, like the plaid pants she wore with a red strip down the side, paired with a navy top, tied just so at the waist. We have to say, one of our favorite looks of Osaka's is the blue floral Sacai dress she wore earlier in the summer.
Osaka isn't afraid to be a repeat offender, either, which makes her the best kind of Fashion Person, because she clearly wears what she loves (like that cropped sequin top!) We don't think it would be a stretch to say that the athlete gets her sense of style from her mother, who, well, just look at this picture of her in the '90s rocking FUBU and a North Face coat. You see what we mean.
