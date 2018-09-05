As fall approaches, you might think you're ready for all of the Halloween home decorations, celebrity couples costumes, and countless hours of binge-watching TV horror shows. But let me assure you that you are not even remotely prepared for the upcoming Halloween film reboot.
In the first trailer, which Universal Pictures released earlier this summer, Michael Meyers escapes from a mental institution and travels back to his hometown, Haddonfield, to take another (literal) stab at terrorizing women in their kitchens, closets, and bathroom stalls. Now that he's had his turn in the spotlight, it's time for Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) to have hers. And there's no way in hell she's going to mess up her shot.
The new preview, released on Wednesday, is dedicated to Strode's insatiable thirst for vengeance against the man who tried to kill her 40 years ago. With a stockpile of guns and a hardened attitude, the former babysitter makes it clear to authorities that she's not going down without a bloody fight.
"I've been preparing for this for a long time," she says as she stares out the window and watches trick-or-treaters. "He is a killer, but he will be killed tonight."
You'd best believe she plans on being the one to pull the trigger, too. Last month, Curtis shared a still from the film that gives fans a better idea of the person Strode has morphed into over the past four decades.
"Just saw this image from the movie," she captioned the picture on Instagram. "It's a perfect example of what Laurie Strode's life is truly like after the events of 1978. Makes me very excited for you all to see the movie and for you to continue her story. Very soon."
Consider us intrigued (and oh-so-scared).
Watch the new trailer below:
