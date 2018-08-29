Pete Davidson Has Lyrics By Ariana Grande's Ex Tattooed On His Body

If you have as many tattoos as Pete Davidson, there's bound to be one you regret — and in the case of the Saturday Night Live comedian, I think I know which.
"I was seventeen when I got my first tattoo," he told Variety in a video interview for their "Power Of Young Hollywood" issue. "I got my buddy Ricky, and it says 'Swerve Life.' Because the Big Sean song, that was like 'swerve' in it. And we were like, 'that's gonna last forever.'"
Little did 17-year-old Davidson know that he'd go on to get engaged to Big Sean's ex, Ariana Grande. Grande and the rapper dated in 2015, making their debut at the Grammys. They were together for eight months and apparently ended on good terms. That's good, because he's on Davidson's body forever!
It's likely this isn't any skin off Davidson's back, because he's never been one for the internet or keeping up with celebrities, as evidenced by his decision to quit social media. Plus, he doesn't take his tattoos too seriously. For instance, he has one of Hillary Clinton's face. However, he and Grande have coordinated their own tattoos together, like these clouds and Davidson's late father's FDNY badge number. I'll bet those are a little more meaningful.
