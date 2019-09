Why Country Music Revolves Around Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban: A Theory

Urban and Kidman are flexing their power where it matters. Country music isn’t immune to the misogyny and sexism that plague much of the music industry; though some inroads are being made. And they have a good track record: Kidman has also been working to correct these disparities in the entertainment industry as a visible member of the Time’s Up initiative and the #MeToo movement. Along with Reese Witherspoon (who came out to support Urban at his Nashville show this week), Kidman co-produced the HBO adaptation of Big Little Lies , which wasn’t just a smashing success — it was proof that TV audiences are hungry for authentic stories about women, by women. Country music fans are no different.