What Ivanka Did This Week: Tennis-Watching & Fancy GOP Donor Retreats
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.
Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Monday, August 20
• Judging by the fact that she chronicled her activities far less than usual this week, it seems Ivanka might be on vacation these dog days of summer. Then again: She and husband Jared Kushner did headline a "posh" Republican donor retreat in Wyoming, according to the Daily Mail. As expected, the first daughter is stepping up her presence on the campaign trail with the midterm elections coming up. This fall, she's expected to head to suburban districts in an attempt to woo moderates.
Tuesday, August 21
• The Daily Pennsylvanian student newspaper published an exposé on where famous alumni of the University of Pennsylvania lived during their time on campus. Ivanka, who graduated in 2004, lived in The Left Bank, a "luxury loft apartment building." Tiffany Trump, who also followed in her father's footsteps to attend the Philadelphia school, graduated in 2016 and reportedly lived in The Radian, an apartment building for students.
Wednesday, August 22
• Ivanka appears to be a Serena Williams fan.
“Don’t call it a comeback... Mama said knock you out!”— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 23, 2018
Thank you @serenawilliams. Wow! https://t.co/mhUbz9iwaC
Thursday, August 23
• After recently shutting down her fashion brand, Ivanka's team has now shut down the brand's website. "It has been an honor to build this incredible community of women and we are very proud of the content and product we delivered," a message on IvankaTrump.com reads. "Most importantly, we cultivated amazing partnerships and friendships during the life of the brand."
• Ivanka cheerleaded the economy — again.
The soaring economy is creating unprecedented employment opportunities for all Americans! ?? https://t.co/c3a4TpPnpn— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 23, 2018
Friday, August 24
• Full Frontal host Samantha Bee told The Daily Beast that many of those who criticized her for calling Ivanka the c-word on her show back in May "should be embarrassed by their own conduct these days," adding, "I could not give a single fuck what they think of me." Ivanka has not commented.
