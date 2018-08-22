This perfect couple isn't safe until you make sure, you can vote from your phone, your iPad, your parents, friends, cousins, neighbours, dogs devices just GET VOTING TO SAVE #JORGIA ?❤️?❤️ comment below to say you've voted ???? #georgiasteel #theresonlyonegeorgiasteel #teamgeorgia #loveisland2018 #jorgia

A post shared by Georgia Steel (@geesteelx) on Jun 26, 2018 at 2:20pm PDT