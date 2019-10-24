We swap our wardrobes according to seasons and the same goes with our wine: whites in spring, rosés in summer, and reds all fall through winter. Just as we don't wear shorts in snow, we also don't sip rosés with a Thanksgiving feast — right? Well, not exactly. Fall and winter's wine lineup can actually cover a spectrum of reds, whites, and even pinks. In other words: summer may be ending, but rosé season isn't over yet.
We consulted certified wine educator and founder of Wine Savvy NYC, Sayle Milne, to guide us through the different bottle shades of fall. "There are many delicious wines to transition you into cooler temps," Milne tells Refinery29. "Maybe you are not ready for that 'January wine' you would drink by the fire... No problem. Let’s talk some lighter red wine options and slightly fuller-bodied white wines as we turn the calendar pages."
Ahead, Milne takes us through rosés fit for turkey and stuffing, whites that aren't all buttery Chardonnays, and some surprising lighter-bodied red options. Scroll on to get your wine wardrobe on-trend for the upcoming season.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.