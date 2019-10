We swap our wardrobes according to seasons and the same goes with our wine : whites in spring, rosés in summer, and reds all fall through winter. Just as we don't wear shorts in snow, we also don't sip rosés with a Thanksgiving feast — right? Well, not exactly. Fall and winter's wine lineup can actually cover a spectrum of reds, whites, and even pinks. In other words: summer may be ending, but rosé season isn't over yet.