Trap Glazed: Aretha Franklin & The Joy In Honoring Late, Black Icons

In the Internet Age, Black people have taken this practice online and applied it to everyone from our immediate family to the celebrities that we admire. When, Black folks online came alive. We reflected on her legacy as the undisputed Queen of Soul. Our mothers and grandmothers shared what she meant to them over the decades. We hit Spotify in droves to hear some of her greatest hits. We humanized her experiences asto break so many barriers for women in the music industry. We praised her commitment to the liberation of Black people during the Civil Rights and Black Power movements. Our collective eulogy for her was, in many ways, exactly what you would expect for the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But it also wasn’t: there was a humorous undertone to our tributes that revealed the complicated relationship that Black people have with death.