Aretha Franklin, The Queen Of Soul, Has Died At 76

Franklin saw a resurgence in her career in the '80s, thanks to hits like "Freeway of Love" and collaborations with younger artists like George Michael ("I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)"), Annie Lennox ("Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves," and Houston ("It Isn't, It Wasn't, It Ain't Never Gonna Be"), as well as a cameo in the Blues Brothers movie. In the '90s, Franklin surfaced on several blockbuster soundtracks, including Waiting to Exhale and Malcolm X, while her 1998 album A Rose Is Still a Rose went gold, becoming one of her best selling albums.