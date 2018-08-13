Monday morning, the Detroit-based news anchor Evrod Cassimy shared on Twitter that Aretha Franklin was "gravely ill." He later added that she is "resting" surrounded by friends and family.
Cassimy wrote on Twitter, "I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release."
Following this early report, celebrities have started sharing their support for the legendary singer. Mariah Carey tweeted that she was "praying" for the Queen of Soul. The singer Ciara also shared her support.
We will update this post with more information when it becomes available. Representation for Franklin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
