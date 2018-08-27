Aretha Franklin & The Joy In Honouring Late, Black Icons

It is said that black people show up and show out the most in the face of death. We tell grandiose stories about the ones we have loved and lost, carefully weaving their shortcomings together with the memories we cherished. Our grief is passionate and performative. We get huge portrait tattoos and customised t-shirts with the names and/or faces of our dearly departed. We take pictures of their bodies in caskets, or not in caskets. A black funeral easily doubles as both a sacred event meant for mourning and a celebration of life, and a sort of pageant where Black family and community unofficially compete for titles like Most Impacted, Best Dressed, and Superior Cook. Who made the macaroni and cheese is just as important as who prepared the body for the services. The point is that black people honour the hell out of their deceased. And there is an ironic joy to be found in it.