Bobs, Wigs, And Afros: How Aretha Franklin Defined Beauty Across Generations

To honor her life, I called on my matriarchs to share their memories of Aretha — and had my Refinery29 co-workers do the same. Like any Black mother, they all kept it real, recalling the looks they loved and the ones they could do without. The one thing they all agreed on, though, is that Aretha was an original. She didn’t care what anyone thought, and she set trends instead of following them — and that's something we'll always remember.