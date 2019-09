Ready For A Rihanna Doc? It’s Coming Out Sooner Than You Think

According to Rolling Stone , Berg’s film follows Rihanna during the making of 2016’s Anti and was initially intended to drop last year. Presumably, some behind-the-scenes delays held it back till 2018, and we’re hoping the documentary followed RiRi in the time since — because it’s been a busy two years for the superstar. Since Anti dropped, Rihanna has starred in a major studio blockbuster , launched her own wildly successful cosmetics and lingerie lines, graced the covers of a long string of prominent fashion magazines , and is rumored to be working on a much-anticipated dancehall album