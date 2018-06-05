7 Movies You Forgot Rihanna Was In

In the realm of singers becoming serious actors, there are some notable success stories. Cher won an Oscar for her role in Moonstruck; Jennifer Hudson won an Oscar for Dreamgirls. Queen Latifah began as a rapper and is now a full-blown movie star. Watching The Social Network, I briefly forgot Justin Timberlake ever was in a boy band.
With her role as a hacker extraordinaire in the upcoming blockbuster Ocean’s 8, it seems Rihanna is considering the prospect of adding “movie star” to her roster of accomplishments — and we're here for it. Technically, Rihanna has been appearing in movies since 2006. Her acting career started off questionable –Razzie award-level questionable — but has been on the come-up since.
When Rihanna appears in a movie, she brings her image of an empowered, badass woman along with her. Here's how her presence impacts every movie she's in.