Story from Movies

7 Movies You Forgot Rihanna Was In

Elena Nicolaou
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
In the realm of singers becoming serious actors, there are some notable success stories. Cher won an Oscar for her role in Moonstruck; Jennifer Hudson won an Oscar for Dreamgirls. Queen Latifah began as a rapper and is now a full-blown movie star. Watching The Social Network, I briefly forgot Justin Timberlake ever was in a boy band.
With her role as a hacker extraordinaire in the upcoming blockbuster Ocean’s 8, it seems Rihanna is considering the prospect of adding “movie star” to her roster of accomplishments — and we're here for it. Technically, Rihanna has been appearing in movies since 2006. Her acting career started off questionable –Razzie award-level questionable — but has been on the come-up since.
When Rihanna appears in a movie, she brings her image of an empowered, badass woman along with her. Here's how her presence impacts every movie she's in.
Related Stories
6 Women Put Savage x Fenty To The Test
Guide To The Ocean’s 8 Characters: Who Plays Who
What Makes Ocean's 8 So Remarkable

More from Movies

R29 Original Series