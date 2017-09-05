Cher Just Eviscerated A Hater On Twitter & It's A Must-See

If you ever needed a reason not to @ Cher on Twitter, the harsh response she gave to a naysayer is it.
It was announced on Tuesday that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (better known as the DACA) will be rescinded, making many immigrants who arrived in the United States as children fearful that they will be forced out of the country. That didn't sit well with Cher, who took to Twitter to urge her fellow Americans to stand with undocumented youth.
"Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them I’m Ready 2 Do This & Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME SANCTUARY," the "Strong Enough" singer wrote on the social platform.
However, not everyone believed Cher when she said she and other members of the entertainment industry would open their homes. One woman, whose account is protected, reportedly wrote:
"Sure you will Cher... I'll believe it when I see it!"
The Twitter user likely never expected to receive a response from Cher — but she definitely didn't expect to receive this response, which reveals the rage of a thousand suns.
"Then keep your eyes open bitch," the Burlesque star clapped back.
While it was a savage last word, it wasn't the only thing Cher had to say about the DACA. She also tweeted:
"[AMERICA] HAS BEEN OUR DREAMERS ONLY HOME HOW CAN WE THROW THEM INTO THE WILDERNESS.TRUMP IS COMPLETE COWARD,WHY DIDNT HE END DACA“HIMSELF”ON [TV]"
Cher was referring to the fact that it was Attorney General Jeff Sessions and not the former Celebrity Apprentice host who officially declare the DACA dead.
Stay tuned to see if Trump tries to come for Cher next...and what brutal response she has cooked up if he does.
