RiRi’s coming to a big screen near you, and it’s much sooner than you might think.
During a Q&A with Slash Film, director Peter Berg revealed that his upcoming Rihanna documentary is set to be out within two months. The film is offering a close-up look at the superstar at the top of her game — a tantalising prospect for any RiRi fan.
“It really is kind of a pretty comprehensive profile of what goes into making her this talent that she is,” Berg told Slash Film. “The work ethic, the talent, luck, the hustle, the vision.”
The film was announced by Deadline a little over two years ago and was described as a “contemporary take” on the iconic 1967 Bob Dylan rock doc Dont Look Back. D.A. Pennebaker’s film follows Dylan during his 1965 England concert tour, and it’s considered one of the greatest documentaries ever made.
According to Rolling Stone, Berg’s film follows Rihanna during the making of 2016’s Anti and was initially intended to drop last year. Presumably, some behind-the-scenes delays held it back till 2018, and we’re hoping the documentary followed RiRi in the time since — because it’s been a busy two years for the superstar. Since Anti dropped, Rihanna has starred in a major studio blockbuster, launched her own wildly successful cosmetics and lingerie lines, graced the covers of a long string of prominent fashion magazines, and is rumoured to be working on a much-anticipated dancehall album.
This isn’t the first time Berg’s worked with Rihanna — in fact, Berg helped usher in her acting career with her debut in 2012’s Battleship. She followed that up with high-profile stints in Bates Motel and Ocean’s 8 and, as they say, the rest is history.
RiRi’s yet-untitled doc is in good hands at Berg’s production company Film 45, which specialises in non-scripted film and TV. Through Film 45, Berg’s team has produced projects ranging from a 2016 Serena Williams documentary, to a National Geographic feature on the Dalai Lama, to Netflix’s true crime series The Keepers.
