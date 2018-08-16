Pete Davidson Will Make A Great Househusband For Ariana Grande

There's nothing I want more than to see what a day in the life of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande is like. They're this summer's most fascinating couple, made even more exciting by their whirlwind engagement and decision to move in together. While Davidson is still getting used to the constant attention, he did give GQ answers to some of the questions I've been shouting from the rooftops since they first started dating. For instance, apparently they talked about getting married on the first day they met.
"The day I met her, I was like, 'Hey, I'll marry you tomorrow,'" Davidson told the outlet. "She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, 'Do you like any of these?' She was like, 'Those are my favorite ones,' and I was like, 'Sick.'"
As for living together, their relationship is exactly what you'd expect from a comedian dating a world-famous pop star: Davidson's just happy to be there! Their apartment — a $16 million purchase in an exclusive Chelsea apartment building — came courtesy of Grande's wallet, and even though they're soon to be wed, Davidson still feels like it's not really his.
"She's really sweet. She's like, 'This is our house,' and I'm like, 'You're very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here,'" he said. "She's like, 'We're getting married!' And I'm like, 'I know, thank you for letting me stay here.'"
Sure, the apartment doesn't really have proper furniture, and Davidson says they still don't have forks, but they're figuring it out one day at a time.
"We're learning how to be adults," he explained. "We're having a really fun time."
No matter how famous he gets, it seems Davidson's will always feel like he's second fiddle to Grande ("It's all bullshit," he told GQ. "GQ wouldn't hit me up if I didn't recently get engaged to a super-famous person"). He's still not used to the attention, and is totally in awe of his soon-to-be wife — for any naysayers, the comedian says their wedding is "definitely" going to happen.
"The universe works in weird ways," he continued. "All I know is that I'm the luckiest guy in the world."
