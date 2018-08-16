Taco Bell Is Testing Two Spicy Takes On Its Fan-Favorite Nacho Fries

When Taco Bell first introduced Nacho Fries for a limited time back in January, it became the fast food chain's most successful new menu item launch of all time. With that in mind, it will come as no surprise that T-Bell is now rolling out two hot new takes on the popular dish. Starting today, customers in select markets will be able to try Rattlesnake Fries and Reaper Ranch Fries.
Both of the new offerings will be especially appealing to spicy food lovers. The Rattlesnake Fries start with the same Mexican seasoning-sprinkled, thickly cut French fries that were developed for the original Nacho Fries, but for this dish, they're topped with nacho cheese, steak, and creamy jalapeño sauce. The fries are then finished off with several slices of pickled jalapeño. A Rattlesnake Burrito packed with all the same ingredients is also rolling out in the same test market.
Advertisement
If you thought the Rattlesnake Fries sounded venomously spicy, just wait until you hear what's on the new Reaper Ranch Fries. This test item features the world's hottest pepper, the Caroline Reaper, as one of its main ingredients. The Reaper Ranch Fries take Taco Bell fries and lathers them in Reaper Pepper sauce. To counteract the heat, the dish also gets a dollop of sour cream. A Supreme version of the Reaper Ranch Fries, which come with the additions of seasoned beef, diced tomatoes, and nacho cheese, will also be tested.
Taco Bell locations in Columbus, OH will be offering Rattlesnake Fries and the Rattlesnake Burrito. Both items will cost $2.99 and will be available through mid-September. Available for the same period at Taco Bells in Cincinnati, OH are the Reaper Ranch Fries for $1.29 and the Reaper Ranch Fries Surpreme for 2.49.
If you want to get a taste of the hot, hot heat these fries are bringing, but don't live in Ohio, don't worry. Based on the success of Taco Bell's OG Nacho Fries, we're guessing these test menu items will do well enough to eventually be released nationwide.
Advertisement