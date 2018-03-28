Random foods becoming trendy is an expected occurrence these days; we've seen it all — from pickle-flavored products to bacon. But it's admittedly more intriguing to our appetites when we see a broader category take the spotlight. While we love a wide variety of flavors, from savory to salty to sweet, there's no denying that spicy snacks are currently having a moment of their own. From cult-favorite big brands to smaller batch craft companies, these red hot products continue to pop up all over grocery aisles. Some are a throwback to the Sriracha era of years past, while others take on different fiery flavors.
Maybe it's the "too hot to handle"dare implicit in the bright red labels; maybe, it's the heatseeking thrill. Whatever it is, it's working to keep us reaching back into those fiery bags for one more bite. With hot versions of our favorite snacks saturating the food space, we curated a list of 15 favorites, ahead. The options vary in flavor combos and degrees of heat, so both the bravest and wimpiest of tastebuds can embark on their own personal snacking challenge.