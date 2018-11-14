Celebrate National Pickle Day With These 15 Pickle-Flavored Foods

It's National Pickle Day, which is an even bigger deal than usual this year. Millennial pink had its moment, but 2018 was green's time to shine. Waves of new pickle-flavored products have been surfacing throughout the past several month, and we couldn't look away from many of the resulting food creations 2018's pickle trend inspired.
With wacky debuts from big-name companies, like this summer's slushie concoction from Sonic, the recent boom in pickle-flavored goods is both off-putting and fascinating. There's everything from canned brines for spiking cocktails and sipping solo to flavored popcorns, chips, and even sprinkles. Ahead are 15 of those sour and sweet finds, all of which will help you celebrate National Pickle Day in the most delicious way possible in honor of the pickle's biggest year yet.
