Sonic's Pickle Juice Slush Is Officially Available Today

Summer is the perfect time to relax with a refreshing ice-cold slushie. Outside-the-box drink flavors (like frosé) have been explored before, but Sonic put a salty twist on the trend with its latest flavor: pickle juice.
Pickle has become an extremely popular flavor recently, with many pickle beverages available at bars and even in vending machines at the gym. We suppose it was only a matter of time before the flavor became available in slushie form. And today, Sonic is officially rolling out the pickle juice slush as part of its menu.
Contrary to what you might be expecting, the pickle juice flavor could hit the spot if you want something that's going to be especially refreshing. The drink is described by those who got a sneak peek as "delicious." And, yes, the beverage itself is bright green. Sonic suggests that the slush will compliment summer favorites like corn dogs and tater tots, which happen to be available on its summer menu as well.
Another bonus if you're a fan of the drink: the pickle juice flavor will be available as a syrup that can be added to anything on the menu starting today. You know, if a splash of pickle in your iced tea sounds appealing.
