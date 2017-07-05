Pimm's Is The Newest Boozy Popsicle Flavor We Can't Wait To Try

It seems that alcohol-infused popsicles are destined to stay on social media all summer long, and we're definitely okay with that. The newest boozy popsicle flavor to pop up is Pimm's. The U.K.-based company Pops, whose Prosecco, Bellini, and Champagne-flavored popsicles we wrote about in May, is behind the new Pimm's Ice Popsicle. According to the Pimm's Popsicle packaging, these ice pops feature Pimm's No. 1, a liqueur made by infusing gin with “herbal botanical, caramelized orange, and delicate spices.” Lemonade, cucumber, strawberry, and mint accompany the liqueur.
This article was originally published on May 9, 2017.
Summer is nearly here and we’re already stoked for what’s to come: long warm sunny days, cookouts with friends, and of course, frozen-boozy goodness. Last summer we took it upon ourselves to learn Bon Appétit’s recipe for slushy frosé. But this year we’re trying something different.
According to Delish, the U.K.-based company Pops has rolled out boozy push-pop treats containing 4 percent alcohol. The flavors pretty much sound like a lineup of our favorite drink orders during hazy summer brunches with friends.
Bellini, prosecco, rosé, and Champagne are just a few of the wine-fueled flavors Pops has on deck for the season. If you’re more of a cocktail person, they’ve taken care of that too with flavors like Moscow Mule and a vodka watermelon martini. Though there’s one MAJOR catch, however: They have yet to make it stateside. (Don’t hate us, we’re just the messengers here.)
We’re keeping our fingers crossed that these boozy popsicles will be available stateside in time for summer. Though as Delish points out, these frozen treats seem to be available online in box sets of three.
Can’t wait to find out? Then perhaps you can bust out the mold and try a few homemade options. We love a fruity, boozy slushy treat as you can see from a few past recipes. You can find simple recipes for Mixed-Berry Pinot Pops, Watermelon Margarita Pops, and Coconut-Mango White Rum Pops here. If you’re in the mood to turn it up a notch then we’ve also got a recipe for watermelon popsicles (soaked in Champagne of course). Impress your friends and bring them to the next gathering. Or hoard them for yourself.
Your choice, we won't judge.
