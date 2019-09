6 Under-The-Radar Italian Beauty Products For The Non-Francophiles Among Us

France may only be 882 miles from Italy, but a lot changes once you cross its border. Butter is swapped out for olive oil. Your afternoon café au lait is traded in for a sunset aperitivo . And the effortless nature of an everyday routine is replaced with a careful, purposeful one. Ask many Italian woman and they'll tell you that they don't miss a weekly blowout appointment to air-dry as an alternative. Italians take care with care — and that means ditching heavier foundation for a rich moisturizer, never letting your hair go one day too long with dry-shampooed roots, and using a luxe mask every chance you get.