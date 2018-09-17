Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are currently Williamsburg's hottest attraction. The recently engaged couple has made the Brooklyn neighborhood their (temporary? permanent?) home base for the summer, and the two have been seen more around the Brooklyn neighborhood than a Van Leeuwan vegan ice cream truck. In addition to making out in and around Domino Park, the summertime jacket-wearing duo are also creating a bit of a food tour for fans to follow, from afar or on foot (if you are in the neighborhood, then we made a handy map for you here).
But now that B^2 is going on week three of exploring Brooklyn, there's one question that I keep asking myself: When will I inevitable run into them? I live just a few short blocks from where the couple's been hanging out, and I'm personally miffed I haven't stumbled upon them yet. Based on the spots that Baldwin and Bieber have left their mark (i.e. a long trail of paparazzi photos, tears, and kisses), I really feel in my heart and soul that I will run into these two lovebirds at one of the following places before the summer is over. I am predicting the next few cafés, bars, and local haunts that the two will hit up in the next few weeks — it's only a matter of time.