'Tis the season for high-profile celebrity couples ! From Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, all our favorite famous people seem to be making commitments to one another, and often, that includes the purchasing of swanky homes and estates. But did you know that some celebs — like Biebs and also his pal Kendall Jenner — prefer to rent? That's right, like, pay a monthly sum to a landlord to live in their property. Much like you probably do. Sure, their monthly rents are approximately the same amount as a year of tuition at a very decent state college, but still! Stars: They're just like us!