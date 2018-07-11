Welcome to A-Listed, where we take you inside the mansions, shacks, apartments and houses of Hollywood's elite. Okay, fine, so there are probably not going to be too many shacks in the mix. What there will be, however, are hefty price tags, eccentric decor, insane swimming pools, and occasionally, some tabloid-worthy gossip about your favourite celebs.
'Tis the season for high-profile celebrity couples! From Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, all our favourite famous people seem to be making commitments to one another, and often, that includes the purchasing of swanky homes and estates. But did you know that some celebs — like Biebs and also his pal Kendall Jenner — prefer to rent? That's right, like, pay a monthly sum to a landlord to live in their property. Much like you probably do. Sure, their monthly rents are approximately the same amount as a year of tuition at a very decent state college, but still! Stars: They're just like us!