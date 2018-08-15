Perfume Used To Be A Man's World — But These Women Are Turning The Tide

And it's not just the inner workings of the industry that are going to shift; the revolution could change the way we smell entirely. "I think we dare things that maybe others don't," Baghriche says. "There's a ton of outdated ideas in perfume we can get rid of, like if you’re 18 to 25 then you want to be fresh and clean, and if you're a mature woman you need to wear floral. We saw this with Glossier You. We used a vegetable musk not used for ages, and it’s the star of the fragrance and millennials love it."