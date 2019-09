Stormy Daniels Is Launching A Perfume — & This Is What Inspired It

The limited-edition, gender-neutral scent will be exclusively distributed by It's the Bomb, and is infused with "sensual pheromones ." Although the announcement comes devoid of other important details — like when it launches, how much it costs, or what it actually smells like — we do know there are some glorious campaign teasers to go along with it, many of which lend to the assumption that this perfume is inspired by Daniels' legal battle with Trump and his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, and her intention to #embracehertruth (which stands as the product launch's tagline).