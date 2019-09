Is Becca Wishing She Kept This Guy Now That It's Down To The Final 2?

The first night of The Bachelor/Bachelorette is always the most telling. The show’s lead is basking in the glow of being the center of attention, the contestants are bundles of nerves, and everyone's watching to see who’ll get the first impression rose. When Wills strode out of the limo to met Becca, he called himself a closet nerd — to which Becca happily replied, “I’m a closet nerd too!” As time went on, Wills shared his Harry Potter tattoo — script text that reads “Expecto Patronus” — which Becca adored, and the the two seemingly kindled their love like a Lumos spell. That is, until she sent Wills and his printed suits packing. But is Becca, like of all us, missing her favorite fashionable nerd?