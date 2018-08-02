Our end-of-summer bucket list is lengthening by the minute; there are weekend beach trips untaken, backyard sliders that have yet to be grilled, and brand spanking new bottles of rosé to open. Because the seasonal boozy nectar's days inside our stemless glasses are numbered, we need to refresh our stocks and quench our millennial pink thirst before its time on store shelves expires.
We kicked off rosé season with some must-try wines back in the spring, and now we're rounding up our bucket list bottles to take us through the remaining month and a half of summer. Conclude summertime's goodbye tour with a strong rosé lineup and finalize your lists with the wines ahead. These bottles range from recent releases on older classics to trendy collabs and a few new label surprises.
