7 Easy Memorial Day Weekend Trips That Won't Cost A Paycheck

Everything is at your fingertips in the Big Apple — except for nature. Sure, Central Park is lovely for a picnic or a stroll, but it doesn't quite compare with the real deal: we're talking mountains, waterfalls, and other landscapes that can replenish both your mind and body.
If you're in need of a last-minute urban jungle escape plan, there are plenty of accessible and affordable getaways from NYC for a change of scenery. We've handpicked seven nearby spots in Connecticut and New York state that can easily offer up fresh air and amazing food — with a side of small town charm — for Memorial Day weekend, the summer, and beyond.