11 S'mores-Inspired Snacks To Eat When There Isn't A Campfire In Sight

Summer and s'mores are seasonal soulmates. From childhood to adulthood, we've eaten them off twigs and skewers, on backyard lawn chairs and campground tree stumps, with family and friends. S'mores are so beloved that they've not only inspired innumerable snack mashups, but also a national holiday.
August 10 marks the annual celebration of these ooey-gooey treats — and in addition to eating some old-school style made over a campfire, we're also celebrating with store-bought creations. We rounded up the tastiest riffs on summer's sweet sandwich to order in bulk and fuel your chocolatey, marshmallowy, and graham cracker-filled blowouts. Because if you don't feel like covering your body in a melty sticky mess, you can always bite into the pre-made cookie, candy, granola bar, or even ice cream pint versions ahead.
