The Best Trader Joe’s Buys To Add To Your Grocery List Before Summer Ends

Michelle Santiago Cortés
We have to give Trader Joe’s its due credit: Our favorite grocery store can get us to try just about anything, from Jalapeño Limeade to Jackfruit Patties to Cookie Butter. Perhaps the secret lies in its rotating selection of seasonal goods. When our go-to is off the shelves, we’re more open to experimenting with a new offering.
This is good, because summer is the perfect season to snack. Think about it: A road trip is basically planned once you go shopping for treats. A day at the beach is only as good as the food spread on the towels. And what is a BBQ if not a curation of the most summer-friendly foods?
The first months of summer are behind us, but luckily, we have one more to go. Which means now is the time to text the group chat and get the (beach) ball rolling. Here are our favorite Trader Joe’s foods that are served and best enjoyed during this season.
Hold the Cone



This is probably TJ’s most recognizable summer treat. You know school’s out when Hold the Cones are back in stock. These miniature vanilla ice cream scoops on waffle cones are made all the better by a coating of hard luscious chocolate.

Serve: On the car ride home from the beach.
Patio Chips



To answer the question posed by Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen’s characters in Forever, chips are the best beach snack. Patio Chips are Trader Joe’s Summer of 2019 submission for the “Best Beach Snack Awards.”

Serve: On a wet beach towel after coming back to shore from a dip in the water. The BBQ-dill pickle notes in the flavor dust will taste all the better when you suck them off your saltwater fingers.
Photo: Courtesy of Elizabeth Buxton.

Gone Berry Crazy Dark Chocolate Covered Strawberry Pieces



Although frozen, these bites were surprisingly soft to chew, with a fresh strawberry sweetness inside a creamy dark chocolate shell.

Serve: Make a chocolate-covered strawberry bite split (with or without the banana!).
Ube Ice Cream



With its stunning selection of mochi and vegan pints, ice cream is slowly becoming Trader Joe’s strongest section.The Ube Ice Cream is Trader Joe’s newest addition. Ube is also known as purple yam and it’s popular in desserts, thanks to its sweet and smooth taste. Some have compared it to vanilla or white chocolate, but it has an earthy quality (much like it’s tuber relative, the potato) that makes it special.

Serve: Sandwiched between the two halves of a sliced glazed doughnut. The yeasty sweetness of the doughnut with that sweet earthiness of the tuber will satisfy any overwhelming taro bun craving.
Cold Brew Coconut Creme Latte



Before coconuts appeared in American dairy aisles, beverage fridges, skincare shelves, and snack sections, coconuts were special treats reserved for tropical vacations and Caribbean natives. Coconuts are inherently summer-y. And so is cold brew.

Serve: In a brown paper bag stored in the back of your office fridge so that no one “accidentally” takes one.
Strawberry Greek Frozen Yogurt Parfait Bar



It’s like ice cream, but you can have it for breakfast. (Who are we kidding, you can definitely have regular ice cream for breakfast.) But the greek yogurt base and strawberry purée in these frozen pops make for a more respectable choice to wake up with.

Serve: In the car as you get an early morning start to your road trip. Or, you can serve it upside down in a bowl of granola and fresh blueberries.
Organic Cole Slaw Kit



For some reason Cole Slaw only feels right in the summer months, when all that heavy meat coming off the BBQ is in serious need of something light and crisp to balance it out. This one comes with it's own dressing.

Serve: Smooshed in some Hawaiian buns with a generous helping of pulled pork.
Green Tea Mochi



With their gentle and fresh shade of green, just the sight of these is refreshing. This summer, they’re being made under Trader Joe’s own private label, free of high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or synthetic colors.

Serve: Fresh out of the freezer.
Turmeric Ginger Coconut Beverage



Turmeric, with its bright sunny yellow and marvelous anti-inflammatory properties, although we’re used to consuming it in colder months, can also be a summer appropriate addition to your pantry. Turmeric, ginger, and coconut milk? It’s almost too powerful a trio to contemplate.

Serve: In a coffee mug with a shot or two of espresso, a lot of cinnamon, and call it a Golden Latte. Or follow Trader Joe’s lead and use it as the liquid for a chia seed pudding.
