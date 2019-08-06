The Best Trader Joe’s Buys To Add To Your Grocery List Before Summer Ends

We have to give Trader Joe’s its due credit: Our favorite grocery store can get us to try just about anything, from Jalapeño Limeade to Jackfruit Patties to Cookie Butter. Perhaps the secret lies in its rotating selection of seasonal goods. When our go-to is off the shelves, we’re more open to experimenting with a new offering.
This is good, because summer is the perfect season to snack. Think about it: A road trip is basically planned once you go shopping for treats. A day at the beach is only as good as the food spread on the towels. And what is a BBQ if not a curation of the most summer-friendly foods?
The first months of summer are behind us, but luckily, we have one more to go. Which means now is the time to text the group chat and get the (beach) ball rolling. Here are our favorite Trader Joe’s foods that are served and best enjoyed during this season.
Hold the Cone
This is probably TJ’s most recognizable summer treat. You know school’s out when Hold the Cones are back in stock. These miniature vanilla ice cream scoops on waffle cones are made all the better by a coating of hard luscious chocolate.
Serve: On the car ride home from the beach.
Gone Berry Crazy Dark Chocolate Covered Strawberry Pieces
Although frozen, these bites were surprisingly soft to chew, with a fresh strawberry sweetness inside a creamy dark chocolate shell.
Serve: Make a chocolate-covered strawberry bite split (with or without the banana!).
Ube Ice Cream
With its stunning selection of mochi and vegan pints, ice cream is slowly becoming Trader Joe’s strongest section.The Ube Ice Cream is Trader Joe’s newest addition. Ube is also known as purple yam and it’s popular in desserts, thanks to its sweet and smooth taste. Some have compared it to vanilla or white chocolate, but it has an earthy quality (much like it’s tuber relative, the potato) that makes it special.
Serve: Sandwiched between the two halves of a sliced glazed doughnut. The yeasty sweetness of the doughnut with that sweet earthiness of the tuber will satisfy any overwhelming taro bun craving.
Organic Cole Slaw Kit
For some reason Cole Slaw only feels right in the summer months, when all that heavy meat coming off the BBQ is in serious need of something light and crisp to balance it out. This one comes with it's own dressing.
Serve: Smooshed in some Hawaiian buns with a generous helping of pulled pork.
