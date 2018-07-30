Meet Taleedah Tamer, Saudi Arabia's First Haute Couture Model

But Tamer is different. She doesn't wear a hijab. She is yet to be signed to a major modeling agency. She's the daughter of former model Cristina Tamer, who worked with the likes of Giorgio Armani, La Perla, and Gianfranco Ferré, and pharmaceutical and beauty tycoon, Ayman Tamer. And, despite appearing to be well-versed in the Western image, she has no ties to America whatsoever. Being half-Italian, half-Saudi means the obstacles the 17-year old model may face will be mostly, if not completely, rooted in the cultural as opposed to the physical. For now, her success may look good for the Saudi Kingdom, but it's surface level compared to the inequality between women and men that will remain long after she makes good on her plans to move to Italy in September.