Women Can Finally Drive In Saudi Arabia, But They're Far From Liberated

Saudi Arabia was the last country in the world to ban women from getting behind the wheel. As the birthplace of Islam, the country’s long-time restrictions on women driving have been officially attributed to religious practice . The major policy change was backed by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who has been hailed as a progressive reformer by many supporters — but this is ultimately a tactical play by the monarchy and just one of many elements of the crown prince’s ambitious efforts to reform the nation’s economy , which centers on weaning Saudi Arabia off of what he’s called an “addiction” to oil.