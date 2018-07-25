Netflix Is Giving Your Profile Page A Much-Needed Refresh

Over the years, Netflix has tweaked its logo, sign-up page, and even its homepage. But there's one area that has remained (unfairly) ignored: The "Who's watching?" page. You know, the one with all the bizarre-looking icons — smiley faces, robots, and masked superheroes, to name a few — that each member using your log-in has chosen to represent their profile page. You see this page every time you open Netflix, but might not even think twice before clicking on your name and finding what you want to watch.
Now, Netflix is hoping to change that. The streaming giant is rolling out updated versions of some of its most popular profile icons to date, with added detail and vibrant colors. More importantly, though, it's offering some playfully relevant options to choose from: You'll see characters from Netflix originals, including Stranger Things and Queer Eye, that you can choose to adorn your profile.
Changing your profile icon is easy — all you need to do is tap "Manage Profiles" and click the edit icon on the profile you wish to change. Since anyone can edit anyone else's profile icon, this also represents an excellent opportunity for some harmless, familial trolling. Of course, at the end of the day, everyone is probably going to fight over who gets Jonathan Van Ness as their icon. (Settle down, everyone can have him.)
Today's announcement is the second Netflix has made this month. Earlier in July, the company announced a new tool called Smart Downloads, which automatically downloads the next episode of a show and deletes the one you just watched when your phone is connected to WiFi. It's a hack that makes binge-watching series on the go even easier.
When the 100-plus new profile icons roll out in the coming weeks, they're unlikely to change your actual streaming experience. However, they will hopefully bring a smile to your face each time you sign in.
