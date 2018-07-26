Ansel Elgort's Favorite Scents Are Secrets & Baked Chicken

"I'd wear this," I told the brand's head of marketing, Gino Luci, after taking a whiff of the bottle cap, 22 minutes before I was to meet Elgort in an identical suite seven floors above where I was sitting. Luci smiled. "[Red Rush] did prompt us to have a conversation about gender fluidity, because we are targeting a younger demographic," he told me. "This generation isn't interested in putting themselves in a box of, 'This is who I am.' There's more fluidity and openness." The eau de toilette (intended for men) does smell good on me (a woman), but, I imagine, probably smells better on Elgort. I never did get to find that out for sure.