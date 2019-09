Ansel Elgort's Favorite Scents Are Secrets & Baked Chicken

Talking to Elgort about beauty is like talking to a 14-year-old about what they want to do with their life: vague, incidental, not exactly well-informed. When I asked the 24-year-old about the photo of him masking with his girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, that made the rounds on Instagram earlier this year, he replied, "You're the third interview who mentioned that." Oh. "She just put it on me once. It was funny, so I took photos." His medicine cabinet is filled with her products, anyway, he explained, which means he doesn't have to buy much of anything: "I'll use her stuff. We just share everything." He doesn't really wash his face, either, but he does moisturise. It's actually the one and only beauty ritual he has while getting ready for a red carpet, right before rubbing some fragrance into his wrists and down his neck.