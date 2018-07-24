The Incredible True Story Of Millie Bobby Brown & Drake's Best Friendship

Millie Bobby Brown's friendship with Drake is more than just a viral photo. In an interview with W Magazine, the Stranger Things star revealed that she and the "In My Feelings" singer actually have a genuine relationship that all began last year.
"He invited me to his concert," Brown told the outlet. "And now we talk all the time. I ask his advice."
Perhaps she turned to the rapper when she was dealing with internet bullies, or when the world couldn't stop reporting on her new relationship. Whatever it is they chat about, the knowledge that their friendship is genuine makes their Instagram moments even more adorable. For instance, here's Brown and Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp giving the viral "In My Feelings" challenge, inspired by Drake's new song, a go:
And here's the photo that started it all:
And judging by Drake's response, the feeling is mutual:
