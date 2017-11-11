If his willingness to drop $160,000 on a first-edition copy of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone is any indication, Drake has a weakness for YA fantasy fiction. Is it any wonder, then, that he's also into Stranger Things?
The rapper's latest Instagram features a face familiar to fans of the Netflix thriller: actress Millie Bobby Brown, a.k.a. Eleven, frozen waffle enthusiast and mortal enemy of Mind Flayers the
world Upside Down over.
Both Drake and 13-year-old Brown shared pics from their meet-and-greet, which involved mild telekinesis and zero nosebleeds. His caption, "Hawkins' very own," is a nod to the fictional Indiana town in which the show is set. We would have gone with "Hawkins Bling" or "You used to call me on my walkie-talkie," but we digress.
In the words of Brown's best friend (and Sia music video star), Maddie Ziegler, "Ummm this is amazing." Y'all, the campaign to get him a cameo on season 3 starts now. Hopper could use a new deputy, right?
We're not quite sure what brought the kindred spirits together, but we like to imagine they bonded over their mutual appreciation for Nicki Minaj, their shared experience of being a child TV star (hi, Jimmy from Degrassi), and the possibility of forming a rap duo. First single: "Friends Don't Lie (Rihanna Broke My Heart)." Second single: "Started From The Actual Upside Down."
Champagne Papi's far from the first celeb to get a photo opp with Eleven. The Stranger Things 2 star has posed with the likes of Amy Schumer, Emma Watson, and Reese Witherspoon. But if it's not one of her beloved Kardashians, does it even count?
