Millie Bobby Brown's Anti-Bullying Speech Isn't The Whole Story

This is an important message regardless of context, but there is a reason that Brown made sure to preach it in her video. The fourteen-year-old recently found herself on the receiving end of online attacks after she inadvertently became the face of a homophobic meme . The memes themselves were an attempt at ironic humor, since no one believes a girl as nice and innocent as Brown would actually be filled with hate, but at the end of the day, the initial intent doesn't matter. The memes, which consisted of photos of Brown underneath fabricated homophobic quotes, spread like wildfire. The nuance of irony is lost when your face becomes closely associated, however jokingly, with hateful opinions. While Brown hasn't addressed the controversy directly, she did delete her Twitter in the height of the memes' popularity.