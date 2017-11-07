If you thought that Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer were pretty ruthless with axing beloved characters like Barb (Shannon Purser), you have no idea the darkness that could have been unleashed on the Netflix show's most iconic character...and what darkness could still be ahead for her.
Per CinemaBlend, the Duffer Brothers initially wanted to kill off Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) really early in the series. Speaking at their alma mater Chapman University during a Master Class Q&A session, the creators revealed that the ending of season 1 was initially much more tragic for the telekinetic fan favorite.
"Maybe I shouldn't say this because I like to pretend that it was all planned out, but [Stranger Things] was originally pitched as a limited series. So it was like, Eleven was gonna sacrifice herself and save the world and then that was gonna be it, because there was a moment where limited series were a big deal."
Obviously, Stranger Things earned a season 2, which showed Eleven having a major Matilda moment by getting adopted by Hopper (David Harbour). All's well that ends well...right?
Umm, maybe not.
Stranger Things may have at least one more season to go, but that doesn't mean that Eleven will survive all of the drama in Hawkins. Clearly, the Duffer Brothers didn't have an issue with leaving fans weeping when the show was a limited series — and there's no guarantee that they won't end Eleven's journey eventually.
Given Eleven's powers, it's more than likely that she'll have to confront more monsters of the Upside Down. With the character's protective nature, it's quite possible that she will also make the ultimate sacrifice to save her friends — especially now that her relationship with Mike (Finn Wolfhard) has upgraded to a sweet, pre-teen romance.
It would definitely be a dramatic move on the part of Stranger Things, but the show would be nothing without its jaw-dropping plot twists. Here's hoping, however, that #JusticeForEleven never needs to trend on Twitter.
