Tracee Ellis Ross Has The Best Beauty Tips On The Internet

Tracee Ellis Ross has lived more lives in her 45 years than the rest of us combined. She's the daughter of Diana, so there's that. She was an Ivy college girl, a theater kid, a model, and a magazine editor. And then, of course, you've got her stellar acting career on the big and small screens. But there's one more job that we'd respectfully like Ross to pursue: beauty influencer.
The woman's already got an Instagram feed chock-full of gems, from R-rated face roller hacks to hilarious nose waxing guides. Between her natural beauty and killer sense of humor, she'd definitely have a loyal subscriber on our end. See some of Ross' funniest (and most useful) tips, ahead.