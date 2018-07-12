The Pioneer Woman Is Following Chrissy Teigen's Process To Write Her Next Cookbook

As she was working on her second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry For More, Chrissy Teigen perfected the art of crowdsourcing. Throughout the process, Teigen used social media to poll followers about their knowledge of certain ingredients, what dishes they'd most want to learn how to make, and more. Now, it looks like another big name in the culinary world is employing a similar tactic. In a recent post on her blog, Ree Drummond has begun asking fans for feedback about what they want to see in her next cookbook.
With help from Twitter, Chrissy Teigen was able to write a cookbook that is already a #1 New Release on Amazon, despite its actual release date being over two months away. Though Drummond is no stranger to the cookbook writing process — she has already released five — this time, she's trying out a similar approach. In a blog post shared earlier this week, the Pioneer Woman officially announced that her next cookbook will come out in October 2019. With the release date already set, she is now beginning to think about what exactly her new book will feature. In the post, Drummond explained that it's always her ultimate goal to create a cookbook that real home cooks will actually use, so this time around, she's harnessing the power of the internet.
"I have a new cookbook coming out next fall," Drummond writes, "and I’m getting ready to jump in and start the fun. But as I’m organizing thoughts and recipe ideas, I wanted to include you in the brainstorm by asking, in a nutshell: What would you like to see in the next PW cookbook?" She then followed up that question with more specific inquiries like "Would you like a general cookbook with traditional categories such as Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Appetizers, and Desserts, with no specific overarching theme?," "Do you want a cookbook that also contains family/ranch photos and stories?," and "Do you like the step-by-step recipes?"
Right now, Drummond is focusing on getting the general direction of the cookbook nailed down. Hopefully, though, she'll continue to take pages out of Chrissy Teigen's book — not literally, of course — and ask fans to weigh in on specific recipes and ingredients so they can get exactly what they want out of the new release. Who knows, maybe she'll even go as far as asking fans to provide actual ingredients got her recipe tests. After all, Teigen did it.
