The Pioneer Woman Has A New Cookbook On The Way & She Just Shared Details

To say that Ree Drummond has a busy life is a significant understatement. The Pioneer Woman writes children's books, runs a store, keeps up with a blog, stars in a hit cooking show, and most recently, she even launched her own magazine. On top of all that, Drummond has also been working on her forth cookbook, and it's filled with "simple, scrumptious recipes for crazy busy lives." Fitting, right? In a recent blog post, the cookbook author dished plenty of details about her forthcoming book. Here's what we know.
For starters, Drummond revealed the name of the book. It's called Come and Get It. In her blog post, she explained that based on input from her readers, she decided to focus on recipes that you can get "on your table as fast as possible." Come and Get It will include easy dinner ideas, some of which will be accompanied by freezing instructions, the key to prepping meals ahead of time. She doesn't stop there with the hacks on how to make cooking less of a hassle for those of us with hectic lives. According to the post, Drummond has also included slow cooker recipes and a visual index of useful pantry, freezer, and refrigerator staples.
In addition to dinners, Come and Get It will have quick snack, appetizer, and breakfast recipes, both savory and sweet. The author also explained in her recent post how the cookbook is organized, and its pretty genius. It's split into several different categories some of which include Under 30 Minutes, Take you Time, Sheet Pan Suppers, and Meatless Marvels. Oh, and she has a section called Under 20 Minutes, which almost seems too good to be true. Below is a look inside the new book.
According to her post, Come and Get It will be officially released on October 24, but it's already available for pre-order at several online retailers including Amazon. So, while it would an extreme exaggeration for us to say our lives are anywhere near as busy as Ree Drummond's, we're still excited to get some of her secrets on how to make cooking less of a hassle.
