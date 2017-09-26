Heading into the final week of recipe developing for #cravings2!!! You guys have been such a huge part of this one...I've loved seeing what you guys enjoyed making the most and learning what you want more of. You guys...are awesome. And I miss posting food. I'm going to instagram a lot more freaking food and if you don't like it you can suck it! Love you. ???????????
if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017
SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. please send me a photo of u holding the bananas, giving the peace sign— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017
only 5 but they're yours if you want them pic.twitter.com/OV3mCOs134— meg zukin (@bymeg) September 21, 2017
the deal has been done. thank you, @bymeg!!!! pic.twitter.com/f1wDrzO31Z— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017
this is no longer my banana bread. this is *our* banana bread.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 22, 2017
Yes and I approve. Can't make banana bread without brown bananas!— John Legend (@johnlegend) September 21, 2017