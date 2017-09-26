Story from Food News

Chrissy Teigen Shared Her Perfected Banana Bread Recipe

Olivia Harrison
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images.
Update: Last week, we followed Chrissy Teigen's journey to find brown bananas in the L.A.-area so that she could finish testing a banana bread recipe she'd been perfecting all month. According to one of her tweets, Teigen went through over ten variations, and on Thursday, she finally got the bread exactly how she wanted it. In the end, she settled on making the bread in a bundt pan with chocolate chunks and shredded coconut and called it, "Banana Bundt Bread." Since we went on this baking adventure with her, it seems the cookbook author wanted us all to share in the reward, so today, she posted the official recipe on Instagram. Now, we can make Teigen's legendary banana bread, and based on what she wrote in the caption of the photo, there will be plenty more recipes coming soon for us to try out, too.
This story was originally published on September 22, 2017.
By now, you’ve probably heard something about Chrissy Teigen’s epic banana bread saga from yesterday. If not, then let us catch you up.
It all started in the morning when Teigen tweeted, "if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a sign cookbook, John’s underwear a a Becca palette" and followed up with another tweet saying, "SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. please send me a photo of u holding the bananas giving the peace sign." Since the cookbook author has over seven million followers, we imagine she got a deluge of responses. Plus, we imagine a lot of people wanted to get their hands on those rewards.
One Meg Zukin, however, was the lucky person who got the goodies, after tweeting at Teigen that she had some very ripe bananas that were all hers if she wanted them. After her brush with fame, we got a chance to chat with Zukin about what exactly went down.
Meg Zukin told us that she didn't expect to get a response from the cookbook author since she didn't have the requested number of brown bananas, but she decided to try anyway. She explained, "I saw her tweet this morning and replied with the photos of the bananas. I only had five, and she wanted six, so I wasn't sure if I'd be worthy enough, but then she DM'd me and asked for my address and number. Then, her assistant texted me for details." For safety reasons, Zukin said that Teigen's assistant asked her to send a video of herself tasting the bananas, and she happily obliged.
Though Teigen had originally said that she would send her assistant to pick up the ingredients, it was her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, who often shows up in the model's Snap stories and Twitter posts, who came to meet Zukin. "Her mom and not her assistant, but another person, showed up and we did the trade." Zukin even posed for a photo with her mom, which Teigen shared on Twitter.
Since we know you're on the edge of your seat: The banana bread did finally get made, and the recipe will most likely show up in Teigen's forthcoming cookbook since she's been working on getting it perfect all month. We hope she leaves out driving around L.A. and bargaining with underwear as required steps in the final recipe.
