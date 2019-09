Last week, we followed Chrissy Teigen's journey to find brown bananas in the L.A.-area so that she could finish testing a banana bread recipe she'd been perfecting all month. According to one of her tweets , Teigen went through over ten variations, and on Thursday, she finally got the bread exactly how she wanted it. In the end, she settled on making the bread in a bundt pan with chocolate chunks and shredded coconut and called it, "Banana Bundt Bread." Since we went on this baking adventure with her, it seems the cookbook author wanted us all to share in the reward, so today, she posted the official recipe on Instagram . Now, we can make Teigen's legendary banana bread, and based on what she wrote in the caption of the photo, there will be plenty more recipes coming soon for us to try out, too.